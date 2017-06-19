Pool Safety: Local Tragedy Highlights Need for Continued Water Safety Progress

Local tragedy highlights need for continued progress despite a nationwide decrease of fatal drownings in Pools involving young children by 17 percent since 2010.

Redlands, CA – Riverside County has recorded at least 22 water submersion reports, five adult deaths and one child death this year with a report this Sunday of CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to a report of a toddler drowning in Jurupa Valley. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a two year old who was removed from a chlorine pool, and revived at the scene prior to their arrival. The child was transported by ground ambulance, with a firefighter paramedic on board, to an area hospital stable, but in serious condition.

In Riverside county there where were 68 reports in 2016, and from them, 12 adults and seven children died.

In 2016, San Bernardino County had 63 drowning calls countywide, 11 of which had fatal outcomes.

10 people nationwide die from drowning each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, two are children 14 and younger. For every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency room care for nonfatal submersion injuries.

However, a new report released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shows that the number of reported fatal child drownings in swimming pools involving children younger than 5—the most vulnerable population—has decreased 17 percent nationwide since 2010.

Progress is being made to prevent childhood drowning through the use of, adult supervision, and safety devices such as pool alarms and swimming pool enclosures such as mesh pool fences, safety cover and pool nets. We must additional steps beyond California State barrier code to continue to see the drowning rate decline.

“Despite the positive decline in numbers, there are still far too many children who drown each year in pools and spas across the country,” said CPSC Acting Chairperson Ann Marie Buerkle in the report. “Swimming should be fun and a great way for families to be active, so long as everyone knows how to pool safely.”

“Memorial Day weekend represents the traditional start of the summer swim season,” said Acting Chairman Buerkle. “Before heading to the pool this weekend, I ask all parents and kids to join me and the more than 50,000 others—including Olympians Katie Ledecky and Michael Phelps—and take Pool Safely Pledge.”

Local Inland Empire laws require just an alarm or self-closing door to secure the children in the home from the pool. Pool Guard highly recommends a physical barrier that creates separation from the pool and the children in the home, by using a Pool Fence, Pool Safety Cover or Pool Net.