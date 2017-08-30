CSUSB: RAFFMA Installs Three New Exhibitions In October

The museum will reopen in October with three new exhibitions, “Ed Gomez: Horsemen,” “Andy Warhol: Polaroids,” and “Return to Form: Dennis Hopper Photographs Japan.”

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino is closed for installations during the months of August and September. The museum will reopen on Oct. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. for an opening reception of three new exhibitions — “Ed Gomez: Horsemen,” “Andy Warhol: Polaroids,” and “Return to Form: Dennis Hopper Photographs Japan.”

The artist of the exhibit “Horsemen,” Ed Gomez, is an assistant professor in the studio art program at CSUSB. Gomez holds a BFA from Arizona State University and an MFA from Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles. Gomez, who has exhibited his work nationally and internationally, practices abstract and representational painting, printmaking, graphic design, video and three-dimensional work, as well as conceptual models of art making.

Gomez’s exhibit “Horsemen” was also featured in 2016 at the Steppling Art Gallery at San Diego State University, Imperial Valley Campus. Gomez will discuss his exhibit at RAFFMA on Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exhibit “Andy Warhol: Polaroids” will feature Polaroid photos taken by Warhol between the late 1950s and the 1980s. The renowned artist was known for carrying a Polaroid camera with him until his death in 1987, photographing everything from people to objects.

Also new at RAFFMA is the exhibit “Return to Form: Dennis Hopper Photographs Japan.” Dennis Hopper, who became close friends with fellow artist Warhol in the 1960s, was an actor, filmmaker, photographer, painter and sculptor.

Hopper began working with photography in his early 20s, but stopped in 1967, less than a decade after starting. More than 20 years later, he purchased a Nikon 35 Ti camera during a trip to Kyoto and shot 30 rolls of film, or roughly 300 images, in just a few days. The exhibit, which is from the archives of the Hopper Art Trust, contains 60 small- and larger-scale photos he took during his trip to Japan.

RAFFMA’s most notable exhibit, “Journey to the Beyond: Ancient Egyptians in the Pursuit of Eternity,” will remain on display. RAFFMA is still accommodating class visits and tours of the ancient Egyptian exhibition during its closure. Contact RAFFMA at (909) 537-7373 or raffma@csusb.edu to schedule a visit or tour.

