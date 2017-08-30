2017 Arts Connection Annual Conference In Joshua Tree On Sep 30th
Joshua Tree, CA – Arts Connection, the Arts Council of San Bernardino County, announces their fourth annual conference, “Site Specific: Creating Opportunities for Arts and Culture” on Saturday, September 30th at Copper Mountain College’s Bell Center, in San Bernardino County’s fastest-growing arts locale, Joshua Tree. Arts professionals from throughout San Bernardino County will be convening for an inspiring day of presentations, discussions and workshops.
The San Bernardino region is ripe with opportunities for cultural growth and arts engagement. This year’s focus is on creative placemaking, cultural arts planning, professional practices and community-based art. Programming will include current practices, tools and strategies that help visual, performing and literary artists, administrators and organizations initiate projects that build their communities from within, engaging new audiences and honoring the unique character and quality of place.
The conference site provides a perfect environment to explore some of the exciting arts and culture programming in the region. Juan Devis, Chief Creative Officer for KCETLink Media Group and California Arts Council Member, will kick off the day with opening remarks, followed by a panel on the unique hi-desert region, moderated by Bernard Leibov, Founder and Director of BoxoPROJECTS, with panelists Barnett English, Rebecca Lowry, Eva Soltes, Cheryl Montelle, and Vanesa Zendajas. The afternoon will include an introduction to two County initiatives coming to the Morongo Basin for cultural arts and active transportation planning, and professional development sessions with presenters Gene Evaro Jr., Sant Khalsa, and Cati Porter, among others.
