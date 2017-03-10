Dennis Prager, Larry Elder, Joel Pollak and Hugh Hewitt to Speak in Riverside

Riverside, CA – The Unite Inland Empire Coalition is proud to announce that Joel Pollak senior editor-at-large and in-house counsel at Breitbart News will be joining the lineup of the best and brightest conservative minds at the Fourth Annual Unite IE Conservative Conference on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the Riverside Convention Center in Riverside, California. The conference starts with a VIP Luncheon from 11:30am -1:00pm followed by the main program from 1:30-4:00 pm.

Pollak will join national radio hosts Dennis Prager, Larry Elder, and Hugh Hewitt. Acting as the emcees for the day are Jennifer Horn and Don Dix from the Jen and Don show heard daily on AM 590 KTIE. A complete list of speakers can be found at www.AM590.info.

This year’s conference theme is President Trump – the First 100 Days. As with any new president, the first 100 days are a benchmark of what we might expect to see for the rest of the presidency.

Unite IE Conservative Conference is a grassroots gathering of patriots from the Inland Empire region and throughout Southern California who are committed to restoring freedom from the bottom up.

The hosting organization is the Unite Inland Empire Coalition which is made up of over local 20 conservative groups that are working together to strengthen each group’s individual efforts to bring about change in the Inland Empire and surrounding communities. “We can accomplish more working together, then individually, to advance conservative values and policies”, said Don Dix one of the coalition co-founders and a member of the leadership team. Their web site is www.UniteIE.com.

The Presenting Sponsor is Wholesale Capital Corporation in Moreno Valley. Event media partner is AM 590 The Answer. AM590 KTIE is part of the Salem Media Group and is the local News Talk station for Inland Southern California market Riverside/San Bernardino (Nielson Market #25). For ticket information go to www.AM590TheAnswer.com