University of Redlands to have National Author Ben Shapiro Speak

Redlands, CA – Nationally known conservative author Ben Shapiro returns to Redlands on March 15 to speak with the new Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Redlands.

“The way he can debate with people is just flawless,” said Gina MacIsaac, founder and chairman of the YAF chapter at the University of Redlands. “I’ve never seen him lose an argument.”

Ben Shapiro’s visit to campus comes with some controversy, and Jacob Khuri, the head of Convocations and Lectures and University of Redlands said, “I looked into him and basically disagree with him completely with almost everything he says. I think his voice is going to be uncomfortable and very offensive, but I also think it is going to be really important for an educational learning experience in college.” (The Redlands Bulldog http://www.theredlandsbulldog.com/ben-shapiro-comes-campus-controversy/)

Shapiro is the author of six books including the 2012 New York Times bestseller, “Bullies: How the Left’s Culture of Fear and Intimidation Silences America.” Shapiro, editor of DailyWire.com, and is a former host on AM KTIE 590 in the Inland Empire. In 2013, Shapiro spoke to a standing-room only crowd at the Redlands Townhall lecture series shortly after his book was released.

Founded in 1960 by Firing Line host William F. Buckley, Young Americans for Freedom is a coalition of conservative and libertarian students on American college campuses. MacIsaac said YAF became an official club at the University of Redlands in December, so landing Shapiro as a speaker is a “big deal” not just for her growing club, but for the students as well.

“College is supposed to be about learning from different perspectives,” she said. “His point of view is not often heard on college campuses.”

The one-hour talk begins this Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the University of Redlands’ Memorial Chapel. Tickets are free for students at the door, but alumni can buy them for $5 and the public can buy them for $10.

The Associated Students of the University of Redlands as well as the YAF chapter at the university are sponsoring the talk, part of the school’s spring political lecture series designed to facilitate thoughtful and respective discussion.

And for an opposing view, Dr. Jill Stein, Green party Presidential Candidate will be speaking on March 15th in Riverside.