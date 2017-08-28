Federal Funding Workshop At San Bernardino Community College District

San Bernardino, CA – Congressman Pete Aguilar will demystify the process of applying for federal grants during a community workshop at the San Bernardino Community College District on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at the SBCCD district office, 114 S. Del Rosa Drive. It is free and open to the public, but reservations are requested as seating is limited. Free parking will be available. Contact Curt Lewis at curt.lewis@mail.house.gov or at (909) 890–4445.

Aguilar will be joined by federal agency representatives from the Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Labor, among others.

The workshop will include breakout sessions, a grant writing seminar and a panel moderated by Rep. Aguilar.

In the 114th Congress, Rep. Aguilar announced over $75 million in grant funding for California’s 31st Congressional District located in the southwestern corner of San Bernardino County.

