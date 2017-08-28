 Skip to main content
Federal Funding Workshop At San Bernardino Community College District

Pete Aguilar, CA 31

San Bernardino, CA – Congressman Pete Aguilar will demystify the process of applying for federal grants during a community workshop at the San Bernardino Community College District on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at the SBCCD district office, 114 S. Del Rosa Drive. It is free and open to the public, but reservations are requested as seating is limited. Free parking will be available. Contact Curt Lewis at curt.lewis@mail.house.gov or at (909) 890–4445.

Aguilar will be joined by federal agency representatives from the Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Labor, among others.

The workshop will include breakout sessions, a grant writing seminar and a panel moderated by Rep. Aguilar.

In the 114th Congress, Rep. Aguilar announced over $75 million in grant funding for California’s 31st Congressional District located in the southwestern corner of San Bernardino County.

San Berndardino Community College District

About SBCCD:

We serve 22 cities in the heart of Inland Southern California and create new opportunities for 25,000 students each year through two fully-accredited campuses: Crafton Hills College and San Bernardino Valley College. We cultivate minds and transform our community through our Economic Development & Corporate Training division and KVCR, the region’s National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Broadcasting System (PBS) television station affiliate. Through our day-to-day educational enterprise, SBCCD generates $621 million in local economic activity each year. Learn more at www.sbccd.edu or watch our video.

SBCCD News

The Inland Empire's business and community website.

