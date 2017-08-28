Fontana Mayor Among Panelists at Smart Cities Conference in Washington D.C.

Fontana, Ca. – Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren joined a panel of mayors representing communities around the world at the Global City Teams Challenge (GCTC) Conference in Washington, D.C., Monday, August 28, 2017. Mayor Warren discussed how the City of Fontana is investing in technology to improve efficiency and services by making government more accessible to our community. The conference is an opportunity for city leaders to come together to learn about best practices when it comes to development of smart cities and communities through the use of innovative technology.

Mayor Warren shared information about several innovative initiatives in Fontana such as technology for green space irrigation systems to reduce over watering while keeping our green spaces healthy. She also highlighted a recent investment in a body worn computer program that allows officers to use smart phone devices that function as a digital camera, audio recorder and GPS locator. The program aims to strengthen officer accountability and public trust. “Technology touches every aspect of our lives today and the City of Fontana understands that innovative technology will enhance our quality of life,” stated Mayor Warren.

Mayor Warren joined mayors from Portland, Oregon, San Leandro, California, Schenectady, New York and Saitama, Japan during the keynote panel that focused on smart technology solutions.

The Global City Teams Challenge (GCTC) program is a collaborative platform for the development of smart cities and communities, led by National Institute of Standards and Technology, a bureau of U.S. Department of Commerce, in partnership with other U.S. federal agencies including National Science Foundation, International Trade Administration, and National Telecommunications and Information Administration.