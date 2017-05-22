Inland Health Professions Coalition offers FREE health science summer camp to 9th graders

Fontana, Ca – IHPC cares about what kids are doing this summer! Incoming high school freshmen can register to attend this completely free two-week Health Occupations 101 summer camp offered Monday – Friday from 7:30 AM – 2:00 PM, June 5th – 16th at Fontana High School. This is the first time IHPC, in collaboration with Fontana High School, has offered this camp, designed to excite and inform kids interested in health science and medical technology – a major California STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) educational initiative.

Summer camp students will hear from and interact with local healthcare professionals while learning about a variety of health-related careers needed to address shortages in the region, and the health pathway programs available at Fontana High School (FOHI). Site visits to local health facilities have also been arranged to provide students a more in-depth exploration of the health industry.

The summer camp ultimately hopes to encourage students to join the healthcare workforce in the Inland region after high school, by choosing one of the Health Science or Medical Technology programs (Medical Assistant, CNA Prep, CNA Acute Care, and Sports Medicine) offered at FOHI in the Fall. The high school is offering 5 elective credits to students who complete the summer camp and enroll at Fontana High next school year.

What: Health Occupations 101 Summer Camp

Location: Fontana High School 9453 Citrus Ave, Fontana, CA 92335

When: June 5th – 16th, 2017

Time: 7:30 AM – 2:00 PM

RSVP by May 31st at www.inlandcoalition.org/events

The Inland Health Professions Coalition is part of Reach Out, a non-profit organization that strengthens communities through programs, youth development, education, and policy initiatives that address the region’s toughest barriers to healthy populations. For more information, visit www.inlandcoalition.org