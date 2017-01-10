Full Steam Ahead Gala Featuring Travels with Frank Miller

Riverside, CA – Oh do please, bring on the bubbly! For the first time in history, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa’s Grand Parisian Ballroom will be turned into a sensational whiskey and champagne and chocolate lounge. Join the Mission Inn Foundation as we celebrate you for being part of the powerful community that helped saved the Mission Inn 40 years ago.

As we celebrate this milestone together, we’d like to invite you on February 24, 2017 7:00 – 11:00 p.m. to Full Steam Ahead; Travels with Frank Miller, a fundraising gala, featuring an outstanding selection of the most prestigious whiskies, champagnes, and chocolate from around the world, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a world traveler’s passport for your drink tickets and tasting notes, live entertainment, full bar service, unlimited tasting expressions, and much, much more.

The price of this special event? Only $100 for a single ticket; $195 for two. Tickets can be purchased at the Mission Inn Museum at the southeast corner of the Main Street pedestrian mall and Mission Inn Avenue; online at http://www.missioninnmuseum.org ; by telephone (951)788-9556 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Sunday, or send check to 3696 Main Street, Riverside, CA 92501.

Forty years is a long time to work toward a dream, but that’s exactly what we’ve done. Founded in 1976 by the City of Riverside, the Mission Inn Foundation was created to be a bold response to the changes the City saw on the horizon for the crown jewel, the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, a National Historic Landmark. To this milestone, we sincerely thank you for being the reason that – together -we leave our legacy in the tradition of Frank Miller, founder of the Mission Inn.

