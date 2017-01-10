Planning for The Next Disaster

(San Bernardino, Calif.) The Salvation Army Team Emergency Radio Network (SATERN) holds its 21st Annual SATERN Disaster Preparation Seminar on Saturday, January 28, 2017. The event is cosponsored by San Bernardino Corps. The location is: 2626 Pacific Street in San Bernardino. Free parking is available on site.

The SATERN Seminar is an annual conference focused on amateur radio and emergency disaster preparation services for Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. The seminar begins at 9:00 a.m. registration starts at 8:30 a.m. continues until 3:00 p.m.

“The SATERN seminar is open to all with an interest in amateur radio or an interest in emergency disaster services,” said Paul Hager Interim Coordinator for the riverside and San Bernardino Counties Section of SATERN. “The seminar includes: presentations on emergency disaster services, responder safety and digital modes radio. More information on the SATERN seminar can be found at www.satern.net.”

SATERN is the official emergency communications service of The Salvation Army. SATERN is dedicated to assisting The Salvation Army during times of emergency. To provide all possible forms of communications when normal communications are impossible, and through cross training, and assist The Salvation Army in any way possible.

“During a major disaster, such as an earthquake, flood or large, fire; there is a good chance that phone lines, cell towers and cable telephone systems will not be working,” said Major Daniel Henderson, Corps Officer. “HAM radios will be one of the few ways to communicate disaster needs to the outside world.”

SATERN is a group of amateur radio operators willing to provide emergency communications support for The Salvation Army operations in local, regional, and international disaster and emergency situations. SATERN has provided emergency communications support to The Salvation Army emergency disaster response since 1988.

“All who plan to attend must reserve a spot by emailing W1SAT@YAHOO.com Your attendance includes a complementary lunch. A free will offering will be taken to offset the cost of the lunch,” said Henderson.

For more information about SATERN go to the Riverside and San Bernardino Counties Section of SATERN’s web site www.satern.net or at the SATERN national web site www.satern.org.

For more information or to reserve a space for the event call Paul Hager at 909-499-0732 email: W1SAT@yahoo.com or contact; Steve Pinckney 909-888-1336 or steven.pinckney@usw.salvationarmy.org

Donations may always be made online at www.salvationarmyusa.org or by calling 1-(800)-SAL-ARMY. Our local number is (909) 888-1336.

About the Salvation Army San Bernardino Corps

The Salvation Army provides emergency services including food; lodging for homeless or displaced families; clothing and furniture; assistance with rent or mortgage and transportation when funds are available. The Salvation Army Team Emergency Radio Network (SATERN) assists rescue workers and evacuees in such disasters as fires and earthquakes.

The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the Universal Christian Church, and offers evangelical programs for boys, girls and adults. One of the largest charitable and international service organizations in the world, The Salvation Army has served San Bernardino since 1887, supporting those in need without discrimination. The San Bernardino Corps of The Salvation Army serves Bloomington, Colton, Grand Terrace, Highland, Rialto, and San Bernardino.