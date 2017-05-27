ONTARIO CITY LIBRARY ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO GET READY, GET SET, GO TO THE LIBRARY AND SIGN UP FOR READING BY DESIGN!

Ontario, CA – Ontario City Library launches its Reading by Design! Summer Reading Program beginning on June 1, 2017. Come and visit either library location and use the library computers to sign up. Participants can also sign up from their home computer, smart phone or tablet. Registration beings June 1, 2017 and continues until July 31, 2017.

Each week all ages from 0-18+ can earn incentives for time read. Themed events include the Summer Reading Program kickoff and finale, located at both Ovitt Family Community Library (located at 215 E. C Street, Ontario, CA 91764) and Colony High Branch Library (located at 3850 E. Riverside Drive, Ontario, CA 91761). For more information, call the Ovitt Family Community Library at 909.395.2004 or Colony High Branch Library at (909) 395-2256 or visit www.ontariocitylibrary.org.