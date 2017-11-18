Grand Opening of Master-Planned Community in Temescal Valley

A grand opening celebration on November 18 will feature the debut of six new designer-furnished model homes at Sorrel and Caraway by KB Home

Temescal Valley, CA – Foremost Companies has announced the grand opening of its first two all-age neighborhoods at Terramor, a new unique multigenerational master-planned community that will include 1,443 single-family homes spanning sixteen neighborhoods when completed. As the master developer of Terramor, Foremost Companies will celebrate KB Home’s debut of six model homes within its new Sorrel and Caraway all-age neighborhoods, at an event on November 18, 2017. The public is invited to tour the new model homes, enjoy refreshments and take in the breathtaking views from these new neighborhoods in a prime location within Riverside County.

“We are excited for the opening of the first two all-age neighborhoods at Terramor and the opportunity to provide quality housing and lifestyle amenities to people of all ages in a region of Southern California that is currently underserved,” said Steve Cameron, President of Foremost Companies. “The response to Terramor has been overwhelmingly positive with strong sales continuing at Del Webb’s two existing 55+ neighborhoods, Cortina and Ardena. The opening of KB Home’s Sorrel and Caraway neighborhoods will further enhance the home and lifestyle offerings at this multigenerational master-planned community.”

The 170 homes in KB Home’s two new neighborhoods will offer a unique array of features and amenities for families of all ages. Sorrel includes three floor plans, ranging in sizes from 2,229 to 2,620 square feet, up to five bedrooms, two and a half to four bathrooms, and a two-car garage. Caraway includes three floor plans, ranging in size from 2,282 to 2,787 square feet, with up to six bedrooms, two and a half to four bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

“KB Home’s Sorrel and Caraway communities will be the first communities in Terramor open to homebuyers of all ages and represent a prime opportunity to buy into this exciting new masterplan,” said John Fenn, president of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “With a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just minutes away in Corona, Sorrel and Caraway’s location adjacent to The Veranda social center is appealing to families looking to balance a small community atmosphere with modern conveniences.”

Along with KB Home, Terramor’s phase one builders also include Del Webb and CalAtlantic Homes. Actively selling, Del Webb’s Cortina and Ardena 55+ neighbhorhoods include 240 single-family homes with a variety of modern styles and floor plans ranging from 1,579 to 2,172 square feet. An impressive 65 homes have been sold to date between the two neighborhoods since opening in May 2017. Anticipated to open this winter, CalAtlantic Homes is building Sterling, another 55+ neighborhood, which will offer four new one- and two- story home designs that will range in size from approximately 2,206 to 2,483 square feet.

The Veranda, a social center for all Terramor residents, is now open. It includes an outdoor pool with sundecks and a toddler pool with a beach entrance, an outdoor barbecue and entertaining for all residents to enjoy, connect, and socialize. Currently under construction for 55+ residents, The Terrace Club, a six-acre recreational area with a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse, will offer a resort-style pool with surrounding cabanas offering relaxation and socialization, extensive fitness center with indoor pool, tennis, bocce ball and pickleball courts.

Terramor’s unique multigenerational community is interlaced with more than five miles of trails and paseos that connect to a broader trail system, bringing walking and hiking opportunities for active adults and families of all ages. Surrounded by nature, the trails offer gorgeous terrain, rolling trails, and picturesque views, while providing the convenience of shaded rest areas, water access, and restrooms. Numerous other parks and outdoor amenities, including large and small dog parks, community garden, ball fields, a basketball court, , and tot lots, provide year-round recreation for all residents.

Well situated south of Corona, the community offers immediate freeway access to all of Riverside County and is central to surrounding Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties while boasting an idyllic setting with the beautiful Santa Ana Mountains nearby.

The Terramor Welcome House at The Veranda is open daily from 10am to 5pm. New models will be available for touring starting November 18 at the Grand Opening celebration from 11am to 3pm. For more information, please visit http://terramor.com/.

About Foremost Companies

Foremost Companies is a premier land investment firm that acquires property in strategic locations to entitle and sell high-quality developments to homebuilders or commercial developers. The company and its affiliates have owned and/or managed more than 12,000 residential lots across California. The company’s urban infill and redevelopment team is specifically focused on Los Angeles and Orange Counties in areas with underutilized commercial properties. Foremost’s senior management team is experienced in master-planned communities and single-family detached and attached products, as well as multifamily, retail, office, and mixed use. For more information on Foremost Companies, visit www.foremostcompanies.com.