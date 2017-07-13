Greg Bradbard named President of the Hope through Housing Foundation

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. – Gregory Bradbard today was named President of the Hope through Housing Foundation and Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for National Community Renaissance (National CORE), bringing more than 20 years of experience as a community leader and fundraiser throughout Southern California

Bradbard, 42, has spent the past seven years as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Inland Empire United Way, and is highly respected for his advocacy of the kinds of life-transforming human services Hope through Housing provides to youth, families and seniors.

“We’re fortunate to have an executive of Greg’s experience and firepower to lead Hope in our mission of transforming lives and the communities we serve,” said Andrew Wright, Chairman of the Board of Hope through Housing and National CORE. “The work he has done for United Way has set a standard for helping those less fortunate gain the tools they need to turn their lives around.”

Over its nearly two decade history, Hope through Housing has provided more than 2 million hours of supportive services to residents of National CORE’s affordable, senior and market-rate properties, including financial literacy training, senior wellness, and preschool and afterschool programs.

Steve PonTell, CEO of National CORE, said Bradbard is an ideal choice to lead Hope through Housing into a new era for nonprofit organizations.

“The challenges and opportunities are greater than they’ve ever been, and we’re thrilled to have someone of Greg’s expertise and passion to make sure we’re in the best position possible to provide the critical support many of our residents need,” PonTell said.

In addition to his work at United Way, Bradbard is a former Executive Director and Director of Development for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Orange County, Executive Director of the Irvine Public Schools Foundation and Director of Development for Families Forward in Irvine.

“The mission and commitment of Hope through Housing aligns directly with my personal passion and career focus – providing hope and opportunity to individuals and families who need a hand up,” Bradbard said. “I’m excited about this opportunity, and look forward to working with the extraordinary team at Hope and National CORE.”

Bradbard, whose first official day at Hope through Housing will be August 7, replaces Dr. Ciriaco “Cid” Pinedo, who has been named CEO of the Children’s Fund in San Bernardino County.

“I could not be happier for the Hope through Housing team and the residents we serve. Greg is a strong leader and an impassioned advocate for those who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in need of a helping hand,” Pinedo said.

About National CORE, Hope through Housing

National Community Renaissance, based in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit developers of affordable housing. CORE manages nearly 9,000 affordable, senior and market-rate units in California, Arkansas, Texas and Florida. Over its nearly two decade history, the Hope through Housing Foundation has provided more than 2 million hours of transformational social services such as financial literacy training, senior wellness, and preschool and afterschool programs. For more information on CORE and Hope through Housing, please visit www.nationalcore.org.