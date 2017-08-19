Little Seedlings, First Nature Preschool in the Region

Little Seedlings Preschool introduces fundamental topics to toddlers and children through nature

Riverside, Calif. – The City of Riverside, leader in Arts and Innovation and Inland Empire Waterkeeper, regional leader for environmental and nature-based education, partner to bring Little Seedlings—the only nature preschool of its kind in the region to introduce 3-5 year old children fundamental lessons at the Ameal Moore Nature Center/Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park.

“The City is excited to partner with IE Waterkeeper to offer engaging, nature-based experiences that connect science, technology and nature. The preschool will provide little ones environmental education to assist them in understanding the natural world and their place as environmental stewards,” states Erica Green, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department Supervisor.

Due to the continuing demand for nature-based programming in Riverside, the environmental nonprofit organization Waterkeeper teaches little ones their ABC’s, 123’s, colors, animals, and so much more through nature in Sycamore Canyon. “Inland Empire Waterkeeper is proud to bring the region’s first nature-based preschool to Riverside. With our team’s collective 30 years of experience in environmental education in this community, we are confident that we will provide a new platform for children to keep the wonder of nature while learning the fundamentals that will prepare them for kindergarten,” excitedly states Waterkeeper’s Associate Director, Megan Brousseau.

Parents interested in the program can meet instructors, learn more about the preschool, and have their questions answered at an Open House at the Ameal Moore Nature Center (400 Central Ave.) on Monday, Aug. 28 from 6 – 8 p.m. and Saturday, September 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. Parents can choose from affordable monthly payment plans that includes a two-day, three-day, and five-day per week program option. The program itself will be led by early childhood instructors with lessons developed by local environmental scientists and naturalists. Registration for Little Seedlings is accepted online at www.RivReg.org or at any community center.