Mt. San Jacinto College to Hold Information Sessions on Business Degree Program with Cal State University San Marcos

Information sessions about the Business Degree Program offered through MSJC and CSUSM Temecula will be held for the next several months.

The program allows students to earn an associate degree from MSJC in two years and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from CSUSM in another two years. Students receive support, work through the program as a cohort and will save time and money on the way to earning a four-year degree.

Information sessions will be held from 5:30-6:30 pm at two locations:

Temecula Higher Education(THE) Center, Rm. 202, 43200 Business Park Drive, Temecula, 92590

Menifee Valley Campus (MVC), Rm. 412, 28237 La Piedra Rd., Menifee, 92584

Thursday, February 16, THE Center

Tuesday, February 21, MVC

Wednesday, March 8, THE Center

Thursday, March 16, MVC

Thursday, April 6, MVC

Tuesday, April 25, THE Center

Thursday, May 4, MVC

Tuesday, May 16, THE Center

Tuesday, June 13, THE Center

Thursday, June 29, MVC

Tuesday, July 11, THE Center

Wednesday, July 27, MVC

For additional information and to RSVP for a specific Information Session contact Karie White at 951-639-5281 or kwhite@msjc.edu or Martha Crawford at 951-487-3409 or mcrawford@msjc.edu