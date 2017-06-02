Rancho Cucamonga – World Music Concert Series at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center

Photo Above: LOS PINGUOS will perform on Tuesday, July 25th

Rancho Cucamonga, Ca – The summer World Music Concert Series at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center start July 11th and offers a great mix of music from around the globe. Sponsored by the Rancho Cucamonga Community & Arts Foundation, the summer concert series offers free, diverse musical entertainment, exposing the audience to various musical styles from different parts of the world.

The upcoming World Music Series will take place this summer in the Bank of America Imagination Courtyard on three Tuesday evenings in July from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Audiences are encouraged to sit in the chairs provided, or to bring their own!

NORI will perform Tuesday, July 11th; MEXIKA “Music and Dance of Ancient Mexico” will perform on Tuesday, July 12th; and LOS PINGUOS will perform on Tuesday, July 25th. All concerts are FREE to the public and will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

“We’re so grateful to the Rancho Cucamonga Community & Arts Foundation for continuing to sponsor these outdoor concerts in the summer,” said Murry Hepner, who coordinates the summer series. “The concerts give us a terrific opportunity to host talented musicians who our audiences might not otherwise see, and we always attract a really diverse crowd. I especially love the way people of all ages join in on the fun!”

This year’s summer series kicks off on July 11h with NORI, a Traditional Korean Percussion Music Group based in Los Angeles. Among the members, there are significantly proficient musicians who majored in Korean traditional music. NORI provides second-generation Korean Americans with a unique opportunity to learn about their cultural origins through Samulnori (Korean traditional percussion music) classes. NORI is also very active in promoting Korean culture via cultural exchanges with other communities and organizations in Southern California. The Cultural Center is pleased to showcase the beauty of traditional Korean music and dance with this concert.

July 18th brings MEXIKA “Music & Dance of Ancient Mexico”, which will take audiences on a journey to Ancient Mexico through a world class performance of music and dance. The musicians use various indigenous instruments, many which are rarely heard or seen outside of Mexico. Traditional dancers in beautiful garments will be a part of this special concert, which will be upbeat and exciting, and appropriate for all ages!

The Cultural Center is happy to welcome back Los Pinguos, for the final concert of the series on July 25th. Seen in Rancho Cucamonga in 2010, Los Pinguos are originally from cosmopolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. Now based in Los Angeles, their music is a mixture of Latin rhythms, performed with Spanish guitars, a Cuban Tres, Peruvian cajon and harmonizing vocals. Vivacious and infectious, Los Pinguos’ exciting live performances have won them numerous awards as well as fans around the world.

The World Music Concerts are funded by the Rancho Cucamonga Community & Arts Foundation, which was formed in 1987 as a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 fundraising organization dedicated to expanding cultural, recreational and human services provided to one of the fastest growing communities in the state. Since the opening of the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center and the Lewis Family Playhouse, the Foundation has refined and focused its goal to raise funds for this exciting family-oriented facility, with a special emphasis on providing funding for programs and activities at the Lewis Family Playhouse, along with other arts related programs throughout the community. The Rancho Cucamonga Community & Arts Foundation has been a proud supporter and sponsor of many programs and activities at the Lewis Family Playhouse, and has been the sole supporter of these World Music Concerts since they began in 2009.

For more information – For additional information regarding upcoming World Music Concerts and featured shows at the Lewis Family Playhouse, visit www.vgculturalcenter.com or call (909) 477-2752 or (877) 858-8422. The three-acre, 89,000 square-feet Victoria Gardens Cultural Center is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive.

An intimate, 536-seat venue, the Lewis Family Playhouse is the crown jewel of the three-acre, 89,000-square-foot Victoria Gardens Cultural Center. The complex at 12505 Cultural Center Drive and is conveniently located off the I-15 at Foothill Boulevard, in Rancho Cucamonga.