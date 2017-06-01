Rep. Torres to Play in Congressional Softball Game In Honor of Cancer Survivor

REP. TORRES TO PLAY IN ANNUAL CONGRESSIONAL SOFTBALL GAME IN HONOR OF LOCAL BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR

ONTARIO, CA – On June 21st, Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-Pomona) will take the field for the Congressional Women’s Softball Game, an annual event where female Members of Congress compete against the women of the DC press corps to raise awareness and funds for the Young Survival Coalition. Torres, slated to play in the position of catcher, will play in honor of local breast cancer survivor Lisa Logan of Chino who was diagnosed at age 33.

“Young women often face the toughest cancer odds and their own set of unique challenges,” said Torres. “I’m honored to join this bipartisan, bicameral group of Members of Congress to raise awareness for these critical issues while taking part in some spirited competition with the DC press corps.

Yesterday afternoon, Torres joined the Montclair High School softball team for a practice session and to get tips from the young athletes in preparation for the big game (photos available). The team also presented Torres with Montclair Cavaliers apparel and equipment, including a bat signed by the team, to use during the game.

“With their league championship and 11-4 season, these talented athletes definitely had a lot to teach me,” continued Torres. “I’ll be proud to don the Cavaliers logo at the big game and recognize these hardworking young women in DC. I hope some of that winning spirit rubs off on the Member team!”