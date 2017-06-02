San Bernardino Police Department June Events

June 2017 Events

June 7: Coffee with a Cop

Join us NEXT WEDNESDAY for Coffee with a Cop at the Art Institute located at 674 Brier Dr. at 9 a.m.! Click here for flyer.

June 13: Business Watch Meeting

Are you frustrated by issues that are affecting your business like: blight, homelessness, vandalism, lack of Police response and other issues that are potentially keeping customers from visiting your establishments? Come join the conversation and have your concerns heard. Tuesday, June 13th at 10 a.m. at 180 S. Arrowhead Ave. Click here for flyer.

June 14: LifeStream Guns and Hoses Blood Drive

Save 3 lives with one donation! Join us Wednesday, June 14th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the station in the Main Training Room! Click here for more information.

June 17: CERT Team Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

Do you like pancakes AND our Community Emergency Response Team? Join us for SB CERT’s Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebees! For tickets email info_sbcert@yahoo.com. Click here for flyer.

June 22: Evening Conversation with a Cop

Can’t make our morning meetings? Join us for an evening meeting and meet with PD leadership on Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. Click here for flyer.

June 27: Police and Youth Town Hall Meeting

We are making an effort to fight crime and invest in our kids. Join us for this special meeting on Tuesday, June 27th at 5:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club. Visit eventbrite.com and search “San Bernardino Police+Youth” to register for free. Click here for more information.