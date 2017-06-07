Rep. Torres Takes Part in US-Mexico Interparliamentary Group Meeting in Mexico City

Ontario, CA – Earlier this week, Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-CA) represented the United States as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation to Mexico City for the 53rd United States – Mexico Interparliamentary Group Meeting. Torres, along with ten other U.S. Members of Congress, took part in a series of sessions with Mexican legislators to discuss areas of mutual interest and concern.

““The Interparliamentary Group is an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between our two countries and maintain open lines of communication between our two governments. Mexico is California’s main trading partner and the largest market for California-made goods, so it is in the best interest of the people I represent to ensure trust and mutual cooperation with our neighbors to the south.”” — Rep. Norma J. Torres

The Mexico-U.S. Interparliamentary Group has been meeting since 1961. The group serves to bolster the bilateral relationship between the two countries and increase opportunities for citizens in both countries. During this meeting, delegates discussed the U.S.-Mexico trade relationship, border security, security cooperation, human rights, and immigration. Torres delivered remarks during the session on security cooperation.

“Over the last several years, we have seen cooperation on security matters between our two countries increase, and it is incumbent upon us to deepen this cooperation in order to address the complex challenges we face,” said Torres. “I commend Mexico’s recent efforts to reform the justice system and address corruption and am committed to working to support these efforts, and I also recognize that the United States has to do our part to stem the flow of arms to Mexico. Challenges such as violence, rule of law, and drug, human, and firearms trafficking have devastating impacts on both sides of the border and can only be addressed through our shared responsibility and collaboration.”

Rep. Torres is a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs Western Hemisphere Subcommittee and the founder and co-Chair of the Central America Caucus. On March 22nd, she introduced H.R. 1692, the “Countering Illegal Firearms Trafficking to Mexico Act,” which includes several common-sense measures to strengthen border security by cracking down on the transnational criminal organizations that profit from the illegal arms trade.