Fontana’s 4th of July Spectacular Fireworks Show to Light Up the Night Sky

Fontana, Calif.– You’re invited to celebrate our nation’s independence this 4th of July at the largest community event in Fontana. Join us on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Fontana High School located at 9453 Citrus Avenue. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with a spectacular fireworks show concluding the evening starting at 9:00 pm. Tickets are $4 per person (all ages) and go on sale Monday, June 12, 2017 at four City of Fontana locations.

Tickets must be presented for admission the day of the event. Tickets will not be made available for purchase at the gate, so be sure to visit one of the locations before they sell out:

Community Services Department, 16860 Valencia Ave., Fontana

Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Ave., Fontana

Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 8:00 pm | Saturdays 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Ave., Fontana

Monday-Friday 7:00 am – 9:00 pm | Saturdays 8:00 am – 6:00 pm | Sundays 7:00 am – 5:00 pm

City Hall, 8353 Sierra Ave., Fontana

Monday-Thursday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

The evening will offer enjoyment for the whole family including live on-stage performances, roving entertainment and a kid’s zone which will provide non-stop fun with games and contests for children of all ages. Make sure you bring your appetite too, so you can enjoy tasty treats from a variety of food vendors.

When the sun goes down, watch the sky light up with a 20-minute fireworks show beginning at 9:00 p.m. This dazzling pyrotechnic display will be accompanied to choreographed music and is guaranteed to have you leaving the event filled with a spirit of patriotism.

For more information about Fontana’s 4th of July Celebration, visit Events.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.