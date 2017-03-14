Video of the San Bernardino County, State of the County 2017

On March 8th, San Bernardino County shared its State of the County with more than 1,100 business, government and community leaders. The event led with an update from Supervisor Lovingood on the strength of the local County economy followed by a video presentation featuring:

Rich Karlgaard, publisher, Forbes magazine who strongly suggested that businesses in the County can follow the lead of local success story ESRI

ESRI’s founder, Mr. Dangermond’s commentary on his company’s success and his enthusiasm for the County and its prospects

Business leaders Ben Cook, founder of Hangar 24 Brewery

Pearl Virgen, director of human resources, Cott Beverage

Chris Ma, founder, Vantage LED

Joe Gavigan, flight test engineering manager, GE Aviation

“Our County is filled with outstanding business success stories, across a number of industries. This year, we are going to hear from them on what drives success, and gain insight from the global perspective of the publisher of Forbes, who has a front row seat on the impact on business today of trends such as disruption and innovation,” said Robert Lovingood, Chair, San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.

About San Bernardino County: Located at the heart of Southern California, an economy of 23 million people, San Bernardino County is the largest county in the United States. Its vast borders stretch from the greater Los Angeles area to the Nevada border and the Colorado River encompassing a total area of 20,160 square miles. Comprised of 24 cities, San Bernardino County encompasses more than two million residents with a workforce of nearly 900,000. Its assets include an innovation corridor of close to two dozen colleges and universities supporting a strong, diverse workforce along with an unparalleled collection of roadways, runways and railways that lead to regional, national and international business centers. Visit www.SBCountyAdvantage.com.