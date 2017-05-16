Sustainable Energy Partners to be Honored at GRID Alternatives Summer Celebration

RIVERSIDE, CA – GRID Alternatives Inland Empire a 501(c)(3) nonprofit solar installation and job training organization will be hosting a summer kick-off celebrating sustainability and recognizing leaders who have had a positive impact on Inland Empire communities. GRID IE’s Summer Celebration will take place on Thursday, May 18 from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 1660 Chicago Ave., Suite M21, Riverside, CA. 92507.

This year, GRID IE will be recognizing seven community leaders that exemplifies GRID’s values with a ‘Sunshine Award’. These recipients include:

Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice-Equity & Justice Award

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, 56th Assembly District-Environment Award

College of the Desert’s Solar Energy Training Program-Workforce Development Award

Greater Riverside Chambers of Commerce-Collaboration Award

Cory White, U.S. Bank-Corporate Partner of the Year Award

City of Perris and Councilmember Tonya Burke-Public Partner of the Year Award

Summer Celebration festivities include live art performances by two local artists, Derrick Dzine and Atom St. George. There will be refreshments and the GRID team will be available to answer questions about GRID’s’ no-cost solar program and job training opportunities. Confirmed dignitaries include former Riverside Mayor Ron Loveridge, Ward 1 Riverside Councilmember Mike Gardner, City of Perris Councilmember Tonya Burke and many more.

Since GRID IE offices opened in 2011, nearly 1,300 homeowners have been solarized, over 2,400 volunteer trainees have gone through workforce development’s job training program, 5.3 megawatts of clean solar energy has been installed, and over $20 million has been invested in the Inland Empire.

The event is free and open to the public. Bring your friends and family for some summer fun and learn more about how GRID IE is improving air quality and creating job opportunities here in the southern region. For more information and to RSVP visit our Eventbrite page at http://tinyurl.com/GRIDCelebrate2017 or call 951.228.9380.