Stater Bros. Markets Partners with The Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts 

San Bernardino, CA – Stater Bros. Markets and its “Family” of Employees are partnering with The Salvation Army to raise funds for those devastated by the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

From August 30, 2017 through September 8, 2017 all 170 Stater Bros. supermarkets will serve as locations to accept donations for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Contributions can be received and processed at all check stands.

All donations will be forwarded to The Salvation Army, and these funds will be used to provide food, shelter and care to those impacted by this devastating event.

“Stater Bros. has always been committed to helping those in need,” stated Pete Van Helden, President and CEO of Stater Bros. Markets. “We know that many of our customers, friends and Stater Bros. ‘Family’ Members have loved ones impacted by this devastating event. It’s important that we all unite and pull together during this time of emergency to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” Van Helden concluded.

About Stater Bros. Markets

Stater Bros. was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown steadily through the years to become the largest privately owned Supermarket Chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The Company currently operates 170 supermarkets, and there are approximately 18,000 members of the Stater Bros. “Family”. Since 2008, Stater Bros. and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $75 million in food and funds to local Southern California communities. For more information, go to www.staterbros.com.