Bryan Reece, Ph.D. Appointed as Norco College President

RCCD BOARD SELECTS BRYAN REECE AS THIRD PRESIDENT OF NORCO COLLEGE

Norco, CA – Riverside Community College District Chancellor Michael L. Burke, Ph.D., announced the appointment of Bryan Reece, Ph.D., as the next president of Norco College. He made the recommendation today at the regular Board of Trustees meeting. Burke described Reece as an “impressive community college leader with an outstanding record of academic leadership in higher education.” The Board unanimously approved the appointment.

The recruitment efforts of the district-wide search committee which included faculty, staff, students and community leaders attracted strong candidates.

“I am confident that Dr. Reece will maintain the high academic, student success and strategic planning standards at Norco College and work with the college community and the District to advance Norco College in the future,” Burke said.

“I have spent my entire career trying to be part of this collective effort and look forward to continuing this with the students, faculty, staff, managers and community members of Norco College,” said Reece.

Reece has over 26 years of community college experience with rich teaching expertise and a range of administrative involvement. He comes to RCCD from Crafton Hills College where he served as vice president of instruction. In this role, he led the development of the education master plan and related strategic initiatives embraced by the campus community. Reece is an awarded teacher and a published author with a strong record of grant writing and fundraising. Prior to his current position, Reece held two dean positions, served as the academic senate president and taught political science at Cerritos College.

Reece is an alumnus of the University of Southern California where he earned his Ph.D., master’s and bachelor’s degrees in Political Science. He succeeds Paul Parnell who accepted a position as chancellor of State Center Community College District in March. Reece will begin the leadership role at Norco College on January 3, 2017.