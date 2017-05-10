City of Eastvale Amazon Project Wins Prestigious CiCi Award

Eastvale, CA – Every year, Trade and Industry Development Magazine selects winners from around the country to receive the Corporate Investment and Community Impact (CiCi) Awards. This unique, unparalleled awards program recognizes corporate locations and investments with a focus on both the company investing in the community and the economic developers responsible for securing that investment. Recognition is granted to companies and communities that fall in the two distinct categories of site selection: Corporate Investment, as well as Community Impact.

This year, the City of Eastvale Amazon project was selected to receive the prestigious CiCi Award for Community Impact. City Manager and Economic Development Director Michele Nissen stated “we all share in this success and it is through continued partnerships and collaborative relationships that a world class tenant such as Amazon exists in our community. Businesses such as this help develop and shape our community, provide jobs and support the sustainability of a healthy local economy.”

This is the 12th year of the CiCi Awards which is distributed by Trade and Industry Development Magazine. There were a total of thirty corporate recipients of the 2017 CiCi Awards who were selected based on their announcements during 2016 of their plans for economic development. These commitments to economic development will collectively create more than 42,000 jobs and result in total capital investment in excess of $35 billion.

To be selected for the 12th-Annual CiCi Awards, Trade & Industry Development editors considered several hundred announcements of corporate economic development made during 2016. To view a complete list of winners or for more information, visit Trade & Industry Development’s CiCi Awards Page www.tradeandindustrydev.com.

