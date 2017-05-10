UCR: Wine and Food Tasting Event Returns to Botanic Gardens

Guests enjoy Primavera in the Gardens wine and food fundraiser.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Friends of the UC Riverside Botanic Gardens will host the 19th Annual Primavera in the Gardens wine and food tasting fundraising event from 2 to 5 p.m. May 21 at the University of California, Riverside Botanic Gardens.

Guests will be able to stroll through the scenic garden paths, enjoy appetizers, drink locally brewed beer and wine and listen to live music. Proceeds from the event are used to maintain and improve the gardens, fund educational programs and tours that host thousands of school children each year, and support student employees.

Appetizers will be provided by restaurants and caterers, including: Pepitos Mexican Restaurant, Mario’s Place, Cafe Sevilla, Edible Arrangements, GraPow, The Salted Pig, Marisa’s Italian Deli, Habanero Mexican Grill, ProAbition – Whiskey Lounge & Kitchen, Gandhi Indian Cuisine, the Marriott, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Anchos, Riverside Food Co-op, and UC Riverside Citrus Grove Catering. Coffee will be from Augie’s Coffee House.

Wine and beer will be offered by regional vineyards and wineries including Falkner Winery, Galleano Winery, Hart Family Winery, Maurice Car’rie Winery, Via One Hope Winery, Roadrunner Ridge Winery, Lorimar Vineyards & Winery, Canyon Crest Winery, Mystic Hills Vineyard, Inland Empire Brewing Company, Euryale Brewing Company, Wicks Brewing Co., Heroes Restaurant & Brewery, and Packinghouse Brewing Company.

In addition, there will be a silent auction and live entertainment by Tom Perring, Caleb Sotelo, and Marti and the Smooth Katz.

Nearly 500 people attended the event in 2016 and a full house is expected this year. Tickets to the fundraiser are $75 per person if purchased in advance and $85 at the gate. Tickets can also be purchased by credit card at http://gardens.ucr.edu/.

For more information, call 951-784-6962, send an e-mail to ucrbg@ucr.edu, or visit www.gardens.ucr.edu.

Parking for the event is $5. A trolley, which will shuttle guests to and from the garden entrance, will be available and free to use.

The Botanic Gardens cover nearly 40 acres and feature more than 3,000 plant species from around the world. Every year, some 50,000 visitors, including school children, enjoy the beautiful vistas and scenic pathways.