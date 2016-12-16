City of Moreno Valley Launches Interactive Website To Engage Residents in City’s Budget Process

Moreno Valley, CA – The City of Moreno Valley is pleased to debut an innovative pilot project to encourage members of the community to be part of the City’s budgeting process. The pilot project features a new online tool that will allow users to try their hand at creating a balanced City budget while providing valuable feedback on their service and spending priorities to help guide the City as it develops its FYs 2017/18 and 2018/19 budget.

The City budget impacts the lives of our residents more than almost any other aspect of government. Balancing Act gives community members an unprecedented interactive view into the City of Moreno Valley’s budgeting process. Input from residents on how they want tax dollars spent is an essential element of crafting a budget that best serves the community.

Balancing Act also provides information for residents about how tax dollars are generated, where they are spent and who is responsible for making those decisions.

Visit http://morenovalley.abalancingact.com to try out Balancing Act and learn about the City of Moreno Valley’s budget.

In addition to the budget balancing simulator, users can input specific information to receive an estimate of how much of the sales and property taxes they paid is received by the City of Moreno Valley and an estimated breakdown of how those taxes are divided to fund City services, such as police and public works.

“These interactive online tools are just one of many efforts by the City of Moreno Valley to encourage our residents to participate in the City’s budget process,” said Moreno Valley City Manager Michelle Dawson. “We want our residents to see firsthand that we are using their tax dollars efficiently and effectively to provide the services our residents expect and deserve.”

For more information about the website, visit the City’s website at http://www.moreno-valley.ca.us/city_hall/departments/fin-man-serv/index-fin-man.shtml