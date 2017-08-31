Community Festival, Light The Night Walk On Oct 28. At Auto Club Speedway

FONTANA, Calif. – Auto Club Speedway is revvin’ up for one of its top charity events to speed up the cure and treatments for blood cancers. Once again, the Speedway will host The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), Orange County Inland Empire Chapter for their annual Light The Night Walk on October 28.

A community festival which includes a Kid Zone will be located in the Speedway’s Fan Zone prior to the charity walk. Within the festival, participants will enjoy an interactive family-fun zone featuring:

Bungee Jump experience

Inflatable obstacle course

Giant bubble rollers

Face painters

Balloon twisters

Since Light The Night is on Halloween weekend, there will be a pumpkin decorating area, trick-or-treating along pit road and a fireworks show.

More than 5,000 walkers are walking a NASCAR track to help end cancer. Participants will leisurely walk a 2-mile route through the Fan Zone to pit road and along the front stretch of the oval track carrying white, red and gold illuminated lanterns signifying a survivor, supporter or those walking in memory of loved ones who have been affected by blood cancer.

LLS Light The Night Walk Schedule—Oct. 28

Festival: 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies: 6:45 p.m.

Walk Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Post-Walk Fireworks

The 2016 Light The Night met its fundraising goal of $550,000 and this year’s goal is $625,000 to help fund research that ultimately leads to cures and life-saving treatments.

Registration is open to individuals and teams. All registered participants will receive an illuminated lantern and those who raise $100 or more become a Champion for Cures and will receive a Light The Night Walk t-shirt and food voucher to be used at anyone of the food trucks. Walkers who raise more than $2,400 will become part of Club 241.

Register and donate for the 2017 Light The Night Walk: www.autoclubspeedway.com/lightthenight

About Light the Night

Light The Night event, now in its 15th year in the Inland Empire, regularly attracts more than 5,000 survivors and supporters and raises in excess of $500,000 each year. Light The Night Walk is a powerful and unique fundraising campaign for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), which brings together families and communities to honor blood cancer survivors and loved ones lost to the disease, and to shine a light on the importance of finding cures and providing access to treatments for blood cancer patients www.lightthenight.org/events/inland-empire

About Auto Club Speedway

Located 50 miles east of Los Angeles in Fontana, Auto Club Speedway is California’s premier motorsports facility, hosting over 320 days of track activity each year including the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 weekend – March 16-18, 2018. The two-mile D-shaped oval is one of the fastest tracks on the NASCAR circuit. The Speedway is also home to numerous movie, television and commercial productions, photo shoots, new car testing, club racing and a variety of racing schools. For more information on events at Auto Club Speedway call 1-800-944-RACE (7223) or visit www.autoclubspeedway.com.