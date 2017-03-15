Perris: A Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends at Orange Empire Railway Museum

Ride with Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends

Perris, CA – All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends are once again chugging into the Orange Empire Railway Museum in Perris for four days in April 2017. Day Out With Thomas offers aspiring engineers and their families the opportunity to take a 25-minute ride with the famous engine and a 15-minute ride with his railway friend Percy. Children can also meet Sir Topham Hatt, the Superintendent of the Railroad from the Island of Sodor.

Tickets are on sale for boarding times on April 1, 2, 8 and 9. Train departure times fill up fast. You can save on service charges by calling the museum directly. (951) 943-3020. or you can buy online at http://oerm.org/thomas/

Get Tickets

Enjoy a wide range of fun activities perfect for children. There will be games, a petting zoo, bounce houses, coloring, live children’s music, sing-alongs and storytelling. There will also be Thomas & Friends temporary tattoos, Thomas & Friends train tables and building activities, videos and a Thomas gift store.

There will be street car and trolley rides and an entire museum to explore. A visit to the Orange Empire Railway Museum is a trip back in time to when trains, conductors, whistles, bells and steam were a part of the way we traveled.

A Day Out With Thomas will keep adults who love trains, and children who love Thomas, happily chugging along the tracks. Families should arrive no later than one hour prior to scheduled departure. Tickets start at $21 for ages two and older. So get your tickets now. You can save on service charges by calling the museum directly. (951) 943-3020. or you can buy online at http://oerm.org/thomas/

For more information and directions, call the Orange Empire Railway Museum office at 951-943-3020 or visit http://oerm.org/thomas/