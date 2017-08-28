 Skip to main content

Power Up And Read at County Libraries

San Bernardino County, CA – The San Bernardino County Library invites you to join us in September for our first ever Power Up And Read event.  Mario and Luigi are visiting our libraries and are just waiting for you to meet them.  They love to read and have brought awesome power ups for anyone who loves to read too!  The more books you take home, the more prizes you take home.  You may even find a jumbo plush Mario or Luigi by your side!

This event is another opportunity to celebrate and support the Countywide Vision’s literacy campaign, Vision2Read.  The Power Up And Read event will continue through the month of September and occur in all San Bernardino County Library branches.  Every 30 items checked out earns a plush Mario Bros themed keychain, as well as an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win the grand prize: a Nintendo Gaming system! 

The San Bernardino County Library System is a dynamic network of 32 branch libraries that serves a diverse population over a vast geographic area. The County library system strives to provide equal access to information, technology, programs, and services for all people who call San Bernardino County home.

The library plays a key role in the achievement of the Countywide Vision by contributing to educational, cultural, and historical development of our County community.

For more information on the San Bernardino County library system, please visit http://www.sbclib.org or call (909) 387-2220.

