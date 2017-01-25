Riverside Art Museum to Show Cheech Marin’s Chicano Art Collection

Above work by Frank Romero, “Metro Station (Parade of Masks diptych)”

Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paesper, from the Collection of Cheech Marin.

Runs Feb. 2 to May 7, 2017, and the opening reception is Thur., Feb. 2, 2017, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Riverside CA – The Riverside Art Museum (RAM) proudly presents Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper | From the Collection of Cheech Marin, running February 2 – May 7, 2017, with a free, open-to-the-public Opening Reception on Thursday, February 2, 2017, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Papel Chicano Dos is generously supported by Altura Credit Union and the City of Riverside.

Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper, from the collection of Cheech Marin, presents 65 artworks by 24 established and early-career artists whose work demonstrates a myriad of techniques from watercolor and aquatint to pastel and mixed media.

“Cheech Marin has assembled a brilliant collection of work by Chicano artists and is so very generous in his willingness to share them,” says Todd Wingate, RAM’s Curator of Exhibitions and Collections. “We are thrilled to have this new exhibition at RAM, which includes several artists whose work is in our permanent collection.”

“We are extremely proud to be the second stop after San Diego for this exhibition featuring treasures from Cheech’s collection,” says Drew Oberjuerge, RAM’s Executive Director. “RAM has a longstanding history of collecting and exhibiting works on paper and Papel Chicano Dos continues that.”

Dating from the late 1980s to present day, works in Papel Chicano Dos offer iconic imagery with influences ranging from pre-Hispanic symbols and post-revolutionary nationalistic Mexican motifs to the Chicano movement of the 1960s and contemporary urban culture.

The visual arts were integral to the Chicano movement and continues to be a powerful tool for Mexican-American and Chicano communities to voice the issues that affect them today.

These pieces evince a special focus on activism–highlighting how Chicano artists provide access to the arts by creating posters, flyers, printed statements, and newsletters with elaborate aesthetic compositions and designs.

By the late 1970s and early 1980s, Chicano artists were creating iconic images that transcended their activist function and defined the iconography of a movement.

Excerpt from CheechMarin.com/bio

Primarily known as an actor, director, and performer, Cheech Marin has developed the finest private collection of Chicano art in the United States. He states, “Chicano art is American art. My goal is to bring the term ‘Chicano’ to the forefront of the art world.” A third‐generation Mexican American, Cheech has received numerous awards for his work on behalf of Latinos, including the 2000 Creative Achievement Award from the Imagen Foundation and the 1999 ALMA Community Service Award from the National Council of La Raza and Kraft Foods. In 2007, he received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts for his contributions to the creative arts from Otis College of Art & Design in Los Angeles, and received the inaugural Legacy Award for Arts Advocacy from the Smithsonian Latino Center. He serves on the boards of the Smithsonian Latino Center and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

Additional exhibit-related programming will be announced on our website and social media channels. The exhibit catalog will be available in our Blue Door Museum Store for $25.

