Memorial Car Show Raises Money for Hospice Nonprofit

Above photo by Katherine Tran

Riverside, CA – On Sunday, May 21 more than 1,500 hot rods enthusiasts gathered at the Phil Braybrooks Memorial Car Show, one of the largest in SoCal, held at the J&M Speed Center in Riverside. Founded in 2008, this event pays tribute to Phil Braybrooks, an Inland Empire resident who served as an Air Force mechanic during the Korean War, and who established in 1957 one of the trailblazer muffler shop in the Inland Empire. Toward the end of his career, Phil Braybrooks was inducted into San Bernardino’s hot rodding hall of fame and was named the Dale Earnhardt man of the year.

Braybrooks spent the last few months of his life under the care of hospice and his family witnessed first-hand the comfort and dignity it brought to him. After he passed, they decided to support those who don’t have the resources necessary for hospice care by organizing an annual car show fundraiser benefitting the Southern California Hospice Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to help enhance the quality of life for those at the end-of-life. Over the past nine years the car show has raised more than $70,000 for the Southern California Hospice Foundation.