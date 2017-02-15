Moreno Valley Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The program offers an opportunity to meet local officers and discuss community issues.

Moreno Valley, CA – On Wednesday, February 22, 2017, officers from the Moreno Valley Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Department’s work in Moreno Valley neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts law enforcement officers have with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Police Chief Joel Ontiveros. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

All community members are invited to attend. The February 22, 2017 event will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Burger Town USA, 23260 Sunnymead Boulevard, Moreno Valley. Please contact Officer Jay Willner with questions: 951-486-6720 or jwillner@riversidesheriff.org.