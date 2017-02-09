Public Invited to Vote for Best Water Conservation Artwork at Winter Open House

Inland Empire – Members of the public are invited to vote for their favorite student artwork encouraging water conservation and groundwater protection for the Chino Basin Water Conservation District’s annual poster contest. Voting will take place online (click here to vote now) or in person at the District’s Water Conservation Campus, during its Winter Open House on Tues., Feb. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.

This year, CBWCD received more than 1,700 entries from students within the District’s service area for the annual poster contest. From the highly competitive pool of entries, CBWCD’s Board of Directors selected 55 finalists and 140 honorable mentions. Voters will help select one winner from each grade level from kindergarten to ninth grade, and a single winner from 10th to 12th grades. The winners of individual grade levels will receive $100; the single winner from the upper division grades will receive $250.

“We are excited to partner with our Inland Empire neighbors to help us select the winners of our Annual Water Conservation Poster Contest at our Winter Open House,” said CBWCD Director Margaret Hamilton, who also serves as the Education Committee Chair. “It is inspiring to see our young scientists and artists communicate about the Chino Basin aquifer, a major source of drinking water in this region, and simple changes we can make to conserve the water beneath our feet. Once again, our local students have shown us there are no limits to their creativity or to their passion for protecting the planet.””

The open house will also feature family-friendly activities such as visiting the CBWCD’s 100-lb tortoise, Sam, learning about saving seeds, making recycled art projects, and taking tours of the Water Wise Demonstration Garden. Middle school students from Ontario-Montclair School District will display their final presentations from the “Design to Harvest” schoolyard rainwater capture design competition.

Last fall, Chino Basin Water Conservation District invited K-12 students within the District’s service area to create infographics and posters promoting the theme “Be a Groundwater Guardian.” Students could enter one of two categories: a visual art contest for kindergarten through fifth grade students and an infographic poster contest for students in sixth to 12th grade.

Chino Basin Water Conservation District owns and maintains groundwater recharge basins and offers water conservation education, demonstration and training programs through its Water Conservation Campus and demonstration garden. Chino Basin Water Conservation District’s state-of-the-art facility and garden are a hub for community members interested in learning how to conserve water. Every month, the district offers landscape and irrigation workshops – many of them free – for beginners and professionals alike interested in reducing water use and creating sustainable, climate-appropriate outdoor spaces. The district’s workshop and event schedule is available online.

Vote here, http://cbwcd.org/244/Poster-Contest-Voting