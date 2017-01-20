Skip to main content

Riverside’s HART Team Rescues Horse

Riverside’s HART Team Rescues another Horse A 24 y/o horse was in-need of rescue after being stuck in the mud and unable to free itself since midnight. Riverside’s HART Team responded to the Arlanza area in the City of Riverside to find a shivering and hypothermic horse. Owners tried everything possible before calling for help.

Riverside’s HART Team is a joint agreement between Riverside Police Department, Riverside Fire Department, and Riverside County Animal Control used heavy lifting straps, horse rescue sled, and rope systems to rescue the equine. Horse appears he will make a full recovery.

HART Team in the News

