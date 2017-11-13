Western Event at the Chino Hills Branch Library on Nov. 14th

Chino Hills, Ca – The San Bernardino County Library invites residents to the Chino Hills James S. Thalman Branch Library to saddle up for the Western event. Visitors can take part in an amazing experience as they get the chance to meet and greet Woody and Jessie. Don’t forget to take pictures. Enjoy a variety of fun-filled crafts, face painting, a balloon artist, and more.



This event is another opportunity to celebrate and support the Countywide Vision’s literacy campaign, Vision2Read. The Western event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitors should bring a library card, as every 15 items checked out during the event earns an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win awesome prizes. All activities are free and open to all ages.



Join the efforts of the San Bernardino County Library to meet a year-long campaign goal of one million circulations at this branch!



The Chino Hills James S. Thalman Branch Library is at 14020 City Center Drive in Chino Hills.



The San Bernardino County Library System is a dynamic network of 32 branch libraries that serves a diverse population over a vast geographic area. The County library system strives to provide equal access to information, technology, programs, and services for all people who call San Bernardino County home.



The library plays a key role in the achievement of the Countywide Vision by contributing to educational, cultural, and historical development of our County community.



For more information on the San Bernardino County library system, please visit http://www.sbclib.org/ or call (909) 387-2220.