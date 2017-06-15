The YMCA of the East Valley to Present Surfin’ the Bowl

Free Surf Music Concert on June 24th at Redlands Bowl

REDLANDS, Ca, – Surf’s up! The YMCA of the East Valley is thrilled to present Surfin’ the Bowl, a night of surf music’s greatest hits! From the Beach Boys to the Bel Airs, the Y welcomes all to enjoy the classic sounds of California surf music. The concert will be held on Sat., June 24th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Redlands Bowl.

“We’re excited to offer this concert to the community once again,” shared Perry Mecate, Vice President of Operations at the YMCA of the East Valley. “It’s hard to imagine a better way to really kick off the season than with some classic summer music.”

Held at the Redlands Bowl, the concert will introduce a new generation to classic California bands. Surfin’ the Bowl will include performances of the Surf Music All Stars, with current and former members of Dick Dale and the Deltones, The Surfaris, The Chantays and the The Belairs. Along with the Surf Music All Stars, Keepin’ the Summer Alive will also be performing, featuring Chris Farmer, a 12 year member of the Beach Boys.

“This concert is about gathering together and enjoying a fun night as a community,” shared Mecate. “This is our second time offering this concert and it is always a joy to see everyone, you and old, enjoy performances from such talented musicians.”

Surfin’ the Bowl is a free community concert. Attendees will have the chance to win Catalina Island Ferry tickets as well as YMCA prizes during the concert. The YMCA of the East Valley was able to present this summer concert due to the generosity of longtime YMCA supporter and board member, D.L. Van Voorhis.

Surfin’ the Bowl will be held at the Redlands Bowl, located at 25 Grant St. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m., with a pre-show performance from the Great Y Circus at 6:45 p.m. For more information, please visit the YMCA online at www.ymcaeastvalley.org

About the YMCA of the East Valley

The YMCA of the East Valley is the 10th largest YMCA association in California. Established in 1887, the association is comprised of the Highland Family YMCA, Redlands Family YMCA, San Bernardino Family YMCA, Camp Edwards, and licensed childcare sites across the Inland Empire.