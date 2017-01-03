The New Year Brings New Talent and Leadership to Riverside Public Utilities (RPU) Executive Team

RPU’s New executive team members pictured above, right to left, Daniel Garcia, Mujib Lodhi and George Hanson

Riverside, Calif. – As Riverside Public Utilities gears up for a successful 2017, it welcomes new members to its executive leadership team.

We welcome Assistant General Manager of Operational Technology Mujib Lodhi, to the RPU family, and congratulate current RPU team members Daniel Garcia as the new Assistant General Manager of Power Resources and George Hanson as the Assistant General Manager of Energy Delivery.

Lodhi begins work with RPU on January 3, while Garcia and Hanson were appointed to their executive roles late in 2016.

“Mujib, Daniel and George have all contributed greatly to the utility industry through leadership roles, positive project results and expansion of industry standards. We are excited and grateful to have them joining our executive management team to start the New Year,” said General Manager Girish Balachandran.

Mujib Lodhi joins RPU from Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission with more than 15 years of experience in information technology management and leadership roles in academia and the water/wastewater industry. His strength will be strategic guidance on technology initiatives to help RPU meet its objectives for the coming year and beyond. Lodhi earned his master’s degree from Nyack College in Organizational Leadership in 2006, his bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Indianapolis and completed the Harvard University Management Development Program.

Daniel Garcia has more than 30 years of experience in the electric utilities industry. He started his utility career in 1984 as an engineering aide and has held various positions including system power and gas dispatcher, power scheduler, bulk power manager, and power/gas procurement manager. He joined the City of Riverside in 2007 and has served in various roles at RPU including market operations manager, interim planning manager and utilities scheduler/trader. Garcia holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Woodbury University.

George Hanson has served in a variety of roles with RPU since June 2010, including engineering manager and electric field manager. Hanson started his municipal career at the City of Corona as an assistant general manager. Prior to that, Hanson gained 10 years of experience at Southern California Edison. Hanson earned a Master of Science degree from California State University, Long Beach in civil engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Irvine.