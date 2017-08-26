Palm Desert: Fast Track Your Business to the Next Level in Just 90 Days!

PALM DESERT, Calif. – The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center is rolling out a new and innovative program for women business owners who are ready to take their business to the next level. The program is called, “2017 Ignite: 90 Days to Business Mastery”. It is designed to help business owners develop their ability to achieve better traction and greater results in just 90 days. The CVWBC is accepting applications now through September 15, 2017.

Whether in business for 3 years or 30 years, Ignite helps participants develop their ability to design and implement powerful strategic action plans that can be used immediately. Participants also learn how to identify “roadblocks” and “stall points”, and are taught proven methods for breaking through them. In addition, by taking part in the program, participants learn how to systematically sharpen their ability to focus on their business and eliminate distractions and time-wasters.

Facilitator for the program is Patti Cotton of Breakthrough Executive Coaching, a company that specializes in assisting women to realize their full potential. Her corporate background includes more than 25 years of multi-cultural leadership in the US and Europe in a wide variety of concerns. Ms. Cotton has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Management, and is credentialed at the PCC level with the International Coach Federation.

Space is limited and early applications are encouraged, so apply today! Applications are available at www.cvwbc.org/specialevents. Completed applications are due via email (PDF format only) by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2017. Meetings will begin on Friday, September 22nd, 2017. For additional information, contact Interim Project Director Kim Scanlan at 760.345.9200 or kscanlan@cvwbc.org.

The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment only. For more information, visit the CVWBC website at www.cvwbc.org or contact Jasmine Gudino or Kim Scanlan at 760.345.9200.

The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center, at 77806 Flora Road, Suite A in Palm Desert, is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino. Housed in the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, IECE, which administers the program in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is inland Southern California’s leading organization dedicated to supporting and promoting entrepreneurship. The CVWBC provides business counseling, training and mentoring designed for women business owners.

