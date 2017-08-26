Block Party At The Hesperia Branch Library    

Hesperia, CA – The San Bernardino County Library invites you to join us at the Hesperia Branch Library as we let our constructive imaginations run wild at this Block Party event! Build an amazing experience as you get the chance to meet and greet characters from the Lego Movie and build a LEGO car to race! Don’t forget your camera. Enjoy a variety of fun-filled crafts, a balloon artist, and more.

This event is another opportunity to celebrate and support the Countywide Vision’s literacy campaign, Vision2Read. The Block Party event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Be certain to bring your library card, as every 15 items checked out during the event earns you 10 minutes of playtime in our Jumbo Block Building Room and an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win awesome prizes. All activities are free and open to all ages.

The Hesperia Branch Library is at 9650 7th Avenue in Hesperia.

