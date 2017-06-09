Riverside: Illegal Fireworks use can be reported through the 311 Call Center

RIVERSIDE, CA – All fireworks are illegal in the City of Riverside. The manufacturing, possession, storage, use or handling of fireworks is prohibited in the City of Riverside under Section 16.32.375 of the Riverside Municipal Code (RMC).

The Fire and Police Departments are encouraging the community to call 911 for fireworks related emergencies that have caused or may cause an immediate threat to life or property. In an effort to minimize “non-emergency” firework related calls to our 911 emergency communications center, we are encouraging everyone to use 311 to report fireworks related activity, which appear to be less of an immediate threat to the community.

The City offers residents multiple avenues to contact the call center. The 311 call center is staffed continuously from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekends. An answering service responds in the off hours and messages are returned the next day by the center. Requests for information and action can also be made online by clicking the 311 link at the bottom of each webpage. A 311 mobile app is also available which allows the community to submit service requests for firework related activity. The application is available online or through the google app store by typing in “311 Riverside”.