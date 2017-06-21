Ron Dailey and Pat Gilbreath to Lead Omnitrans

San Bernardino, CA – Loma Linda Council Member Ron Dailey takes the helm of the Omnitrans Board of Directors on July 1, 2017. Redlands Council Member Pat Gilbreath was elected Vice Chair at the June 7 Board meeting. Both will serve a two-year term.

Dailey succeeds outgoing Board Chair Sam Spagnolo, Mayor Pro Tem of Council Member of Rancho Cucamonga. The 20-member Omnitrans Board consists of the five County Board of Supervisors and elected officials representing each of the 15 cities Omnitrans serves.

“Omnitrans plays an influential role in our community” said Dailey, “Everyday, we safely transport thousands of people to work, school, shopping, medical appointments, recreation and back home again. By adding express service and improving regional connections, we are working to make public transit a more attractive transportation option for all.”

Dailey joined the Omnitrans Board in 2010, and served on the Board’s Administrative & Finance Committee in 2010 and 2011 and the Plans & Programs Committee from 2011 to present. He was first elected to the Loma Linda City Council in 2010. Dailey is Dean of the School of Dentistry at Loma Linda University, where he has worked since 1975.

Gilbreath was on the Board from 2000 to 2007 and again from 2014 to present, and served as Board Chair from 2005 to 2007. Gilbreath also has a seat on the Board’s Administrative & Finance Committee. She was first elected to the Redlands City Council in 1993 and is a businesswoman with over 30-years as a certified public accountant.