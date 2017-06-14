Town Hall Meeting to Connect Youth, Community and San Bernardino Police Department

Town Hall Meeting – Connecting Youth & Communities with Law Enforcement (CYCLE)

Police Training Institute in partnership with the San Bernardino Police Department, Young Visionaries Leadership Institute and the Youth Action Project

At the Boys and Girls Club of San Bernardino, 1180 W. 9th Street, San Bernardino, CA 92411

RSVP for Event

The Police Training Institute (PTI), a program of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, is working with law enforcement agencies, community groups and community members to help “bridge the gap” between law enforcement and the communities they serve. PTI will host a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, June 27, to hear from community leaders, young members of the community and law enforcement. The objective of the town hall is to provide a safe environment where community members can openly communicate on current issues and how to make the San Bernardino a better place to live.

The Town Hall event is part of PTI’s new training program, “Connecting Youth & Communities with Law Enforcement” (CYCLE). The program is designed to provide tools for first responders that will allow law enforcement officers to resolve conflict effectively and have safe and positive interactions with young people. The training also provides the community participants and law enforcement with tools for successful communication and interactions. PTI programs are designed to improve public safety, reduce violence, and decrease negative experiences for community members and are led by current and former public safety trainers.

PTI has already presented the CYCLE curriculum in several communities throughout the U.S. in 2017, and will continue with an extensive evaluation process designed to measure both immediate and long-term outcomes of the program. For further information or questions about PTI in general, please contact John Shanks, Director of the Police Training Institute at (202) 253-4516. Questions about the Town Hall event can be directed to: Meghan Moroney at 415-450-1913.

