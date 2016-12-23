Two New Chief Deputies Appointed the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff Stan Sniff has appointed 2 new Chief Deputies today, December 22, 2016, to fill existing vacancies created by recent retirements within the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Riverside, CA – Chief Deputy Cheryl Evans began her law enforcement career in 1991 with the Corona Police Department, where she volunteered as a Reserve Police Officer. After joining the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, she worked in the Corrections Division assigned to the Blythe Jail, and later, patrol at the Blythe Sheriff’s Station, now known as the Colorado River Station.Captain Cheryl Evans was appointed to Chief Deputy and will oversee Corrections Operations, which consists of jail facilities in Blythe, Indio, Banning, Temecula and Riverside. She has served in the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for 22 years.

In 1997, Chief Deputy Evans transferred to the Moreno Valley Station, where she worked patrol, traffic, and the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) team. In 2003, she promoted to the rank of Corporal within the Moreno Valley Station. In 2004, Chief Evans was promoted to the rank of Investigator within the Moreno Valley Station and later transferred to the Special Investigations Bureau, assigned to the Central Homicide Unit.

Chief Deputy Evans was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2005, and transferred to the Perris Station. Her assignments while at the Perris Station included supervising patrol, traffic and the field training program.

In 2009, Chief Deputy Evans promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and returned to the Moreno Valley Station where she held assignments in patrol, administration, and the detective bureau. In 2012, she transferred to the Personnel Bureau.

In 2014, Chief Deputy Evans was promoted to the rank of Captain by Sheriff Stan Sniff and assigned to the Coordinated Custody Management Unit (CCMU). In 2015, she was assigned as the commander of the Robert Presley Detention Center (RPDC) and most recently, as the commander overseeing Court Services East.

Chief Deputy Evans possesses a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a Master’s degree in public administration, both awarded from California State University, San Bernardino. She is also a graduate of the Sherman Block Leadership Institute (SLI).

Chief Evans lives in the city of Riverside with her husband and five-year-old son.

Jason B. Horton joined the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in 1989 as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff assigned to the Sheriff’s Riverside Station, which is now replaced by the Jurupa Valley Station. In 1993, he was hired as a Deputy Sheriff and attended the 125th Basic Peace Officers’ Academy.Captain Jason B. Horton was appointed to Chief Deputy and will oversee West Field Operations which consists of the Jurupa Valley, Moreno Valley and Perris Sheriff’s Stations, the Special Investigations Bureau (SIB), as well as the Sheriff’s Media Information Bureau (MIB). He has served in the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for 23 years.

Upon academy graduation, he was assigned to the Southwest Detention Center. He later completed assignments at the Hemet, Perris and Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Stations. While in field operations, Horton was promoted to the ranks of Senior Deputy Sheriff and Corporal and held collateral assignments as a Field Training Officer (FTO), Special Enforcement Team (SET) member, and School Resource Officer (SRO).

In 2004, Chief Deputy Horton was promoted to Sergeant and worked in the Corrections Division, and later at the Ben Clark Training Center (BCTC) and Perris Station. While in Perris, he worked on the transition of the city of Menifee becoming a sheriff’s contract city.

In 2009, Chief Deputy Horton was promoted to Lieutenant. As a Lieutenant, he held assignments at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility (SCF), Jurupa Valley Station, and the Special Investigations Bureau (SIB). While in Jurupa Valley, Horton worked on the transition of the cities of Eastvale and Jurupa Valley becoming sheriff’s contract cities.

Chief Deputy Horton was promoted to Captain in 2013 by Sheriff Stan Sniff and served as the Coordinated Custody Management Unit (CCMU) Commander. In April 2014, he was transferred to the Jurupa Valley Station as the commander and as chief of police for the cities Eastvale, Jurupa Valley, and Norco.

Chief Deputy Horton holds a Bachelor’s Degree from California State University San Bernardino in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree from the University of Redlands in Management. He is a graduate of Class 214 of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership course (SLI). He has served as an academy instructor for 16 years, teaching topics in law, supervision and defensive tactics.

Chief Deputy Horton is the fourth generational member of his family to serve in law enforcement, which started with his great-grandfather being a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He and his wife Jacqueline have four children and reside in Riverside.